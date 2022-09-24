"That was his last hurrah" - Former WWE Superstar claims that Vince McMahon was aware of his allegations before they were made public (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 believes that Vince McMahon was aware of the recent controversial allegations.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that McMahon's appearance at WrestleMania 38 hinted that he knew what was coming to him.

Vince was involved in a segment at this year's WrestleMania, which also included Austin Theory, Pat McAfee and Stone Cold Steve Austin. At The Grandest Stage of Them All, McMahon defeated McAfee in a short match and then took a stunner from Stone Cold. EC3 spoke about the allegations against the former WWE Chairman and the segment:

"Here's my theory and I don't know this to be true but from what I gathered from, you know, the Austin appearance at the last WrestleMania and how heavily Vince was involved and taking the stunner and doing all that jargon and keystone cops. Like I felt to him, he knew what was coming and that was his last hurrah. I feel like he had it like he knew it was gonna happen." said EC3 [4:57-5:23]

Watch EC3 speak on Vince McMahon on The Wrestling Outlaws below:

EC3 believes that the allegations made against Vince McMahon was eventually going to come out

In continuation of the same conversation on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 claimed that the allegations made against Vince McMahon were eventually going to come out.

Hence, the former WWE star advised that the facts shouldn't be released until McMahon is proven guilty or innocent of paying a $3 million hush-money settlement and all the other controversies.

"This was eventually gonna come out, you know, it comes out and I was gone. But I guess, innocent until proven guilty unless you're going to be herald and weave praises of a thousand angels upon at your own vanity project, yeah, maybe you should let not release this fact until we know guilty or innocent." added EC3 [5:24-5:49]

McMahon retired from the business earlier this year. Prior to his retirement announcement on social media, he appeared on both RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

His daughter Stephanie McMahon is now the co-CEO of the company alongside Nick Khan.

Please embed the video and link back to this article if you carry it in your publication.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far