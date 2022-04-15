"Coming soon?" - Former WWE Superstar claims he will give Elon Musk a shot at his championship under one condition

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has claimed that he will give Elon Musk a shot at his Internet Championship if the former buys Twitter.

In a recent exchange on the same social media platform, Cardona commented on the possibility of a match between him and Musk in what seemed like an obvious joke.

Cardona initially tweeted out claiming that Elon Musk could have a shot at the Internet Championship under the laid-out condition. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion wrote the following:

"If @elonmusk buys @Twitter, I’ll give him a shot at my Internet Championship."

In response, a fan replied to the tweet by posting a graphic of a potential Cardona vs. Musk showdown. The graphic also caught Cardona's attention, as he further replied with the following:

"Coming soon?"

For those who aren't aware, Elon Musk recently offered to buy Twitter for a total amount of 41 billion dollars. Musk recently wrote a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor and gave his proposal to buy the social media company.

Matt Cardona has been on a historic run since leaving WWE in 2020

Matt Cardona had been a part of WWE for well over a decade. Following his release from the company in 2020, the former Intercontinental Champion appeared for several notable promotions including All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling.

However, these aren't the only promotions where the former WWE Superstar has made his mark. Cardona is also a former GCW World Champion and is the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, which is arguably the most prestigious belt on his resume at the moment.

Cardona is currently portraying the character of a belt collector. As aforementioned, the IMPACT Wrestling star is the reigning Internet Champion, having won the belt back from EFFY a few months ago.

He is also the reigning IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion and also holds two titles from Absolute Intense Wrestling: the AIW Intense Championship and the AIW Absolute Championship. Cardona also holds the NYWC (New York Wrestling Connection) World Title.

