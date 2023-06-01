Former WWE Superstar comments on highly anticipated return to the ring

After deciding to take a hiatus from the pro wrestling business last year, former WWE star Cassie Lee (aka Peyton Royce) is set to make her long-awaited return to the ring.

Alongside her tag team partner Jessie McKay (aka Billie Kay), Lee won gold in both WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. The Australian duo remains popular among fans despite not teaming up since April 2022.

During a recent interview on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Cassie commented on her upcoming return to the ring this October. She will compete in World Series Wrestling upon her comeback.

"This is a home promotion for me in Australia. Shawn Spears is already doing it, and we thought it was kind of perfect for me to go along with him and take our son. It's really exciting, and they were open to the idea. We've been talking about doing mixed tag stuff for a long time and it was a good opportunity to do that." (H/T Fightful)

Cassie is married to the current All Elite Wrestling star Shawn Spears. Earlier this year, the couple announced the birth of their first child.

Cassie Lee's tag team partner on her WWE release

After working for World Wrestling Entertainment for six years, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee were released by the company in April 2021.

On Renee Paquette's Sessions podcast, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Jessie McKay detailed her emotional state following her release.

"I was just doing nothing. So it was just going out [of] the house, going for a walk with my puppy, and talking to my friends and family, because after it happened, I called Cass, and I was like, ‘I can’t talk to anyone. My friends and family are calling me and I’m not answering on purpose." McKay added: "I felt ashamed, I felt like I let everyone down. Everyone sacrificed so much for me to get here, and it was just over. It took me a long time to talk to everyone. Cass was the only one."

This past Monday on RAW, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler bested three other teams to be crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Can The IIconics return to challenge for the title again? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on how WWE has booked the women's tag division? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes