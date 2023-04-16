Former WWE Superstar comments on Roman Reigns pulling strings with creative ahead of her release

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax, aka Lina Fanene, opened up about her storyline with Lana and whether her cousin Roman Reigns played any role in it.

During the final few months of 2020, Lana was targeted by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. During the feud, the former manager was put through the commentary table by Jax for several weeks.

The duo even had a Tables match on an episode of RAW where Lana finally managed to get one back against the powerhouse as she shoved her through the table.

During a recent appearance on the Ring The Belle podcast, Nia Jax looked back on the storyline, revealing that there was a different ending planned for it.

"We had this build up to Survivor Series and that was when she was actually supposed to out me through a table. It was supposed to be like, she ends up winning up somehow she puts me through a table before she gets the win. We built her like the ultimate babyface and I was a major Bully. But the creative changed certain things and so...," said Jax. [From 11:14 to 11:35]

The host of the show then asked the former WWE star if Roman Reigns played any role in changing the creative, to which she gave an ambiguous answer:

"Who even knows that [laughs]. I don't know. You know things happen but what did was we made best out of what we were given and I am so proud of her because she sold that position and she did so well. I wish she put me though a table." [From 11:40 to 11:56]

Lana previously revealed that WWE changed the plans for her match because of Roman Reigns

While Nia Jax may have refused to talk about Roman Reigns' involvement in the women's elimination match at Survivor Series, Lana has disclosed in the past that her table spot was nixed due to The Tribal Chief.

As mentioned above, the original plans for Lana and Nia included the former putting the powerhouse through a table at Survivor Series. However, apparently, Reigns also had a table spot in mind for his bout against Drew McIntyre that evening.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion supposedly got his way after a dispute between him and Nia Jax.

Nia also took a shot at Roman Reigns after she was released from WWE. The former RAW Women's Champion answered a bunch of fan questions where she was asked if she recognized Reigns. Jax was blunt in her response and stated that she didn't.

