Former WWE Superstar compares current roster to The Attitude Era

A former WWE Superstar recently compared the current roster with that of the fabled Attitude Era. The name in question is Shane Helms, also known as Hurricane Helms.

The Attitude Era was one of the most popular and successful periods in WWE history. It ran throughout the late 90s during the Monday Night Wars. It was also the time when the "WWF Attitude" scratch logo was debuted. This period has a special place in the hearts of many wrestling fans, even to this day.

Shane Helms recently took to his Twitter account to reshare video highlights of the legendary match between the team of Stone Cold Steve Austin & The Rock and the nWo. The 49-year-old referred to the Attitude Era roster as the most stacked roster of all time. He then stated that the current roster also feels similar with so many big names.

"Imagine trying to get over while a member of the most stacked roster of all time. Just about every major star in the biz was under one roof in this era. Wild times! To be honest, current WWE roster feels similar, so many people hitting their strides at the same time. Love it!!" Shane Helms wrote.

Rodd Dogg opens up on a controversial storyline during WWE's Attitude Era

Road Dogg and Billy Gunn formed The New Age Outlaws, one of the prominent tag teams during the Attitude Era. The two won the Tag Team Championship in November 1997 by defeating The Road Warriors. After losing the titles, Hawk and Animal were written off TV.

The legendary tag team returned as LOD 2000 with a completely different gimmick. Hawk's real-life addiction issues were factored in, which made it one of the most controversial storylines of that time.

On his podcast, Oh You Didn't Know?, Road Dogg shared his views on the controversial storyline. The current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events stated that he never liked the storyline to this date:

"I mean, if I'm being honest, I didn't like it then, [and] I don't like it now, and probably because it hits close to home with me, you know what I mean? It's me. It's me and Hawk are partying on the road, working with each other. You know what I mean? It's me, and it's me during that time, and so it's very close to home. And look, they were totally gonna do it from a recovery angle. Like you establish his behavior, and then you go through the process of detox and do all that, so they had the right intentions about doing it ... But that's where they were going with the Hawk story," he said.

