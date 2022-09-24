Former WWE Superstar compares The Bloodline's SmackDown segment to iconic Sting faction

Former WWE star Shane Helms recently took to Twitter to draw parallels between a segment of the Bloodline this week and AEW Sting's old faction, the Four Horsemen.

This week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline had a heartwarming segment in the opening moments. Sami Zayn was seemingly the object of the Tribal Chief's ire, as Reigns asked Zayn to take off his Bloodline shirt.

However, Zayn was then presented with an "Honorary Uce" shirt, which he gleefully donned. Although the beginning of the WWE segment had a lot of people on the edge of their seats, it ended on a happy note.

Shortly after the scene wrapped up, Hurricane Helms (aka Shane Helms) shared a tweet comparing it to the segment where Sting was kicked out of the Four Horsemen in 1989.

"That Bloodline-Sami gave me Horseman kicking out Sting vibes in the beginning. Whew."

Sting, alongside Darby Allin, is currently involved in a storyline against the House of Black.

The former WWE star teamed up with Darby Allin to defeat Buddy Matthews and Brody King this week

The Grand Slam Edition of Dynamite aired this week, starting off with Sting and Darby facing off with the House of Black in a no-disqualification match.

As expected, Matthews and King took full advantage of the no DQ stipulation, aided by Julia Hart as she handcuffed Sting at one point. After a commendable effort, Darby was taken out of action at ringside, after which Matthews turned his attention to the Icon.

Before he could put down Sting, however, The Great Muta appeared out of nowhere. Surprisingly taking on the side of his former rival, Muta quickly took down Matthews. Sting was able to pick up the victory after delivering a scorpion death drop to the HOB member.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether this ends the feud between the two sides, or if the addition of Muta to the mix will escalate things further in the coming weeks.

