'Imagine the kind of pressure' - Former WWE Superstar criticizes Veer Mahaan's booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Jeet Rama recently spoke about fellow Indian star Veer Mahaan, who is scheduled to arrive at RAW very soon. After weeks of vignettes being aired, it was recently announced that Mahaan would show up on the April 4th episode of the red brand.

A multitude of memes has been made about Veer Mahaan coming to RAW. While the WWE Universe has smiled and guffawed at many of them, Rama is not amused.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, the Indian amateur wrestler outlined his issues with Veer Mahaan's current presentation:

"It’s hard to say anything. Maybe there’s no story for him. Can’t say anything. But when he comes to RAW, makes his debut, we can arrive at a conclusion then. I would hope that his performance is good. But we’ve never seen this ‘coming to RAW’ business so many times. With all the memes that are being made, imagine the kind of pressure on Veer Mahaan," said Rama. [8.02-9.11]

The former NXT star believes that Mahaan will underperform due to this added pressure:

"The whole world is talking about it, so many questions are being asked. With this kind of mental pressure, can he perform to the best of his ability?" added Jeet Rama.

Check out Jeet Rama and Wrestle Square Promoter Vinayak Sodhi in conversation with Sportskeeda below:

If you wish to train under former WWE Superstar Jeet Rama at his brand new academy - Jeet Wrestle Square Academy, connect right here.

Veer Mahan's journey to WWE RAW has been an interesting one

Sure, we all know him from his stint as Jinder Mahal's sidekick and earlier from his run as a member of Indus Sher. But did you know that Mahaan, whose real name is Rinku Singh, was the subject of a film called Million Dollar Arm?

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan



I heard you.



Yeah, the man is coming. He always was.



I'm clearing that path ahead. Don't stand in the way.



Better yet....please try!



#veermahaan

#wwe

#tigerstorm

raw Dedicated to the optimistic and positive of my fans that kept their fists raised high in support.I heard you.Yeah, the man is coming. He always was.I'm clearing that path ahead. Don't stand in the way.Better yet....please try! #wwe raw Dedicated to the optimistic and positive of my fans that kept their fists raised high in support. I heard you.Yeah, the man is coming. He always was. I'm clearing that path ahead. Don't stand in the way.Better yet....please try!#veermahaan#wwe#tigerstorm#wweraw https://t.co/0XqeqUzQpD

Suraj Sharma portrayed him in the Walt Disney movie. It's the story of how an ordinary Indian man became a baseball star thanks to a reality show. One wonders what the ceiling is for this immensely talented man in WWE.

Please credit and backlink Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video from this article if you carry these quotes in your article.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy