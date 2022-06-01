×
Former WWE Superstar Dakota Kai reveals new name after becoming a free agent

Kai is ready to begin her next chapter following her WWE release.
Matt Black
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Jun 01, 2022 03:45 AM IST
News

Former WWE Superstar Dakota Kai is preparing for the next chapter of her professional wrestling career.

The wrestler formerly known as Evie was released from her WWE NXT contract on April 29, which means her 30-day non-compete expired on Monday, May 30. She looks set to head out on the road outside of the WWE umbrella once again.

While many fans have taken to the Dakota Kai name, that's not something she can take with her outside the company. So she either had to return to the name Evie or come up with a new one. Kai seemingly chose to go with the latter.

Kai took to social media this afternoon to reveal her new name. Tweeting out:

"In this very moment, I'm King. Kota," Dakota Kai tweeted.

While this is a clear departure from her previous independent name that was inspired by her favorite Pokemon character, this new name should certainly capture the fan's attention when she returns to the ring soon.

In this very moment, I’m King. Kota. https://t.co/UFpxNp46Xx

AEW star Adam Cole lends his support to Dakota Kai's Twitch channel

Prior to being released, Kai was a popular gamer on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

Following her release, Kai chose to focus on her Twitch channel to occupy her time while riding out her non-compete with WWE.

All Elite Wrestling star and all-around good guy Adam Cole took to social media to support Kai's Twitch endeavor and offered his seal of approval for people to check out her channel. Tweeting out:

"Hey if you've got some time, check out @char1ie_gir1 stream in a few mins...wonderful person & wonderful gamer *praying hands emoji* *game controller*," Adam Cole tweeted.
Also Read Article Continues below
Hey if you’ve got some time, check out @char1ie_gir1 stream in a few mins…wonderful person & wonderful gamer 🙏🎮Twitch.tv/charliegirl twitter.com/char1ie_gir1/s…

Kai is an incredibly talented and versatile performer. With her skill set and popularity, it should only be a matter of time before King Kota is back on television wrestling once again. Where will she end up? We'll find out soon enough.

Edited by Brandon Nell

