Former WWE Superstar Dakota Kai reveals new name after becoming a free agent

Former WWE Superstar Dakota Kai is preparing for the next chapter of her professional wrestling career.

The wrestler formerly known as Evie was released from her WWE NXT contract on April 29, which means her 30-day non-compete expired on Monday, May 30. She looks set to head out on the road outside of the WWE umbrella once again.

While many fans have taken to the Dakota Kai name, that's not something she can take with her outside the company. So she either had to return to the name Evie or come up with a new one. Kai seemingly chose to go with the latter.

Kai took to social media this afternoon to reveal her new name. Tweeting out:

"In this very moment, I'm King. Kota," Dakota Kai tweeted.

While this is a clear departure from her previous independent name that was inspired by her favorite Pokemon character, this new name should certainly capture the fan's attention when she returns to the ring soon.

AEW star Adam Cole lends his support to Dakota Kai's Twitch channel

Prior to being released, Kai was a popular gamer on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

Following her release, Kai chose to focus on her Twitch channel to occupy her time while riding out her non-compete with WWE.

All Elite Wrestling star and all-around good guy Adam Cole took to social media to support Kai's Twitch endeavor and offered his seal of approval for people to check out her channel. Tweeting out:

"Hey if you've got some time, check out @char1ie_gir1 stream in a few mins...wonderful person & wonderful gamer *praying hands emoji* *game controller*," Adam Cole tweeted.

Kai is an incredibly talented and versatile performer. With her skill set and popularity, it should only be a matter of time before King Kota is back on television wrestling once again. Where will she end up? We'll find out soon enough.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the name "King Kota" for Dakota Kai? Yes No 3 votes so far