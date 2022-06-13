Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow officially retires

Has former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow truly retired from professional wrestling?

Heading into the NWA-branded Alwayz Ready pay-per-view, Sandow announced that his match against Trevor Murdoch would be his "swan song". Wrestling under the name Aron Stevens, he stated that he was retiring from professional wrestling following the matchup.

Stevens and Murdoch opened the pay-per-view last night, and Murdoch won the match. Murdoch was added to the main event due to the injury of former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona. Murdoch then proceeded to capture the championship for the second time in his career after pinning Nick Aldis in a fatal four-way match.

Aron Stevens was interviewed following the loss and confirmed that it was his final match. He called his career a rollercoaster and expressed his disappointment at never winning a world championship. He concluded the interview with the iconic Bret Hart line that states, "You can't always get what you want, but you can get what you need."

Is Damien Sandow truly retired?

While Aron Stevens did announce his retirement last night, many fans aren't buying it. They are predicting that he's heading back to WWE as Damien Sandow to get involved in the ongoing rivalry between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel.

Many in the WWE Universe are fantasy booking that Sandow will return as Ezekiel's older brother Elias. This would certainly send Kevin Owens on another downward spiral because he knows that it's really Damien Sandow and not Elias.

This might just be fun fan speculation, but stranger things have happened. Another rematch is scheduled between Owens and Ezekiel for Monday night on RAW. It will be interesting to see if anything comes of the fans' hopes.

Whatever the future holds for the former Damien Sandow, he has had a good run in professional wrestling across multiple companies. If this was truly the end for him, here is hope that he enjoys his retirement to the fullest. We can all look back on his career fondly for what he did accomplish.

