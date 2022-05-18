Former WWE Superstar David Otunga to appear in Marvel's She-Hulk

Former WWE Superstar David Otunga is set to appear in the Marvel television series She-Hulk.

Otunga worked for WWE from 2008 until 2018. During this time, he competed on the first season of the original NXT, served as a founding member of The Nexus, and won the WWE Tag Team Championships alongside John Cena. He also worked as a color commentator on Monday Night RAW and as a legal advisor for the company.

Since leaving WWE, Otunga has pursued some endeavors outside the world of pro wrestling. One of these endeavors is acting, which explains the prescience of the former Tag Team Champion in the new trailer for the Marvel series She-Hulk.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Otunga and shared screenshots on social media as seen below:

Due to Marvel Studios' secrecy surrounding its projects, details of Otunga's role remain unknown.

When was David Otunga's last WWE appearance?

Otunga made his final WWE appearance in 2017 behind the commentary desk on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

However, his last televised match came back in 2014 as part of WrestleMania XXX. He participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and was eliminated by Big E.

After 'Mania, Otunga would only appear on WWE live events until he ceased in-ring competition in 2015. His final match came during a WWE Live event, where he lost against R-Truth.

After the reveal in the trailer, fans are now waiting to see what role David Otunga will play in the much-awaited series. She-Hulk will begin streaming on Disney+ on August 17th.

