Former WWE Superstar details how half of his foot was accidentally cut off

A former WWE European and Tag Team Champion shared the gruesome details of how he lost half of his foot at work.

Mideon spent the majority of his career with WWE from 1996 to 2001. He was initially a tag team wrestler, portraying the Phineas I. Godwinn character and one-half of the Godwinns. He then became Mideon when he joined the Ministry of Darkness before getting released in 2001.

After retiring as a full-time wrestler in 2006, Mideon became a chef in Florida and continues to work in the food industry to this day. He recently revealed in a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com that he lost half of his right foot and was in the hospital for five days to treat an infection.

"I got half my foot cut off about six months ago," Mideon said. "There's these things called speed racks. ... One of them fell off of a broken back deck and landed on my foot and because of the fractures in my spine, I can't, and this is crazy, I can't feel from my knees down."

He added:

"I really couldn't feel anything, so then I go home and I take my shoe off and I put my sock off and two of my toes are just hanging off there and one of them was in the sock and I didn't know. This was like an hour later, so I went right to the hospital. I was there for like five days getting antibiotics and then they took off. Yeah, I have no toes on my right foot. I have size 15 boot, but my right foot is like an 11 now." [H/T NoDQ.com]

Mideon continued to wrestle sporadically after his WWE release in 2001. He worked for promotions such as IPW Hardcore Wrestling, IWA Puerto Rico, No Name Wrestling, NWA, Maximum Xtreme Pro Wrestling, and Italian Championship Wrestling.

How did former WWE superstar Mideon become a chef?

Being a WWE superstar is very different from being a chef in a restaurant. But that's a transition Mideon made when he retired from wrestling. He has always loved food and previously worked in a restaurant when he was in high school.

In an interview with WWE.com in 2013, Mideon explained how he became a chef and started his own catering business.

"I found the fanciest restaurant in town and met with the chef," Knight said. "He really liked me and took me under his wing and taught me all this super fancy stuff, which is kind of my trademark. I like the presentation and using fancy ingredients."

Expand Tweet

Mideon returned to WWE on November 22, 2020 to pay tribute to The Undertaker. He's one of the members of The Undertaker's backstage group, Bone Street Krew.

Which superstar has the best odds of having a totally unrelated job after retiring from the industry? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here