Former WWE Superstar discloses she was mistreated backstage during her previous return to the company

Former WWE Superstar Victoria recently disclosed that she was mistreated backstage during her previous return to the company.

Victoria was one of the top stars in the WWE Women's Division in early 2000s. Although she never reached the heights of Trish Stratus and Lita, Victoria was still highly athletic and capable of holding her own in the ring.

After being with the promotion for almost a decade, she was eventually released in 2009 only to return in 2021 for a one-off performance in the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, her return to the company didn't go as planned.

During a recent episode of her Grown A** Women podcast, Victoria disclosed that she had a negative experience during her return to the company. But she didn't go into detail about what happened.

"I was treated like s**t when I came back to WWE backstage," she recalled. "And I was like 'You know what? How I got treated by some of the people? I will never treat a human like that. Ever.' I'm gonna be the welcoming arm, like 'Hey! Welcome to [insert promotion name]!' If they last two days? OK, they last two days, they're not gonna last very long. But who are they gonna say [they want to work with]? They're gonna say 'I want to work with [me].'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Victoria didn't have a good night in the 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

Victoria surprised her fans when she entered the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match in the number 10 spot. The former Women's Champion lasted about eight minutes before she was eliminated by Shayna Baszler. Victoria had no eliminations to her name.

Master Monépulator @LitasaultBanks



Day 14 of 28: Victoria 2021



It was about time she was brought back and showed she is still just as good as her prime! I hope she comes back again From now until the #RoyalRumble event, I'll be posting one of my favorite Royal Rumble entrances each day.Day 14 of 28: Victoria 2021It was about time she was brought back and showed she is still just as good as her prime! I hope she comes back again From now until the #RoyalRumble event, I'll be posting one of my favorite Royal Rumble entrances each day. Day 14 of 28: Victoria 2021It was about time she was brought back and showed she is still just as good as her prime! I hope she comes back again 🔥 https://t.co/ZpYax7BuqG

We just hope that this negative experience will not deter her from returning to the company for another appearance.

What do you think happened to Victoria that caused her to have a negative experience? Sound off in the comments section.

