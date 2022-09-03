Former WWE Superstar discloses the truth behind Stephanie McMahon being the CEO and chairwoman after Vince McMahon's retirement

Triple H recently discussed how his wife Stephanie McMahon got into the position of chairwoman and CEO of WWE despite being on a leave of absence.

Stephanie, along with Nick Khan, stepped up as the company's co-CEOs after Vince McMahon's retirement back in July 2022. Triple H also became the Head of the Creative.

Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Game mentioned that his wife needed a break to spend time with her family.

"So she never deals with this so there's this moment in time where she's like, 'all right, I'm going to take a breath, I need to step away for a little bit, I'm gonna take a little bit of time off.' Vince is like, 'yeah you need to take some time, take a breath,' all that stuff. Doesn't know what it's going to be, doesn't know what she's gonna do, but just needs that time spend it with me, spend it with the kids, spend it with the family." (54:19-54:40)

The Game further revealed how they got a phone call asking Stephanie McMahon to be the chairwoman and CEO of the company while they were driving on their vacation.

Triple H said:

"We're like three weeks in as this process is unfolding, the drama of it all and we're at one point where we're like three weeks in and we're gonna go up to our lake house and relax. And she's like ready to go up there. This is like the beginning of the like the full-on take a break. And we're literally in the car driving up there and we get the phone call, that says, 'we need you to step in, would you step in as chairwoman and CEO in the now,' and she's like, 'can I call you back in a little bit and think about this for a minute? And we spend the rest of the drive, driving up there and like there was a time limit on that."(54:43- 55:27)

Stephanie McMahon revealed that Vince McMahon still has his eyes on WWE

Speaking on a WWE Earnings Call, she mentioned that her father still takes care of what is best for the company. She also added that he is the biggest shareholder in WWE.

Stephanie said:

"Vince McMahon is still very much the controlling shareholder. He still has his eyes for what is best for our business in terms of maximizing return to our shareholders, of which he is the biggest shareholder. Nick, Paul, Frank, and I remain focused on delivering the maximum results to our shareholders. We will properly evaluate any opportunity that comes our way with that lens in mind."

