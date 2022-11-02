Former WWE Superstar discusses how he helped develop Bobby Lashley's in-ring persona (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Simon Dean recently spoke about working with Bobby Lashley during the early days of his career.

Bobby Lashley is having the best run of his career at the moment. He grew to prominence as the Chief Hurt Officer of The Hurt Business. Following that, The All Mighty continued on a stellar singles run and became a two-time WWE Champion.

On the latest episode of UnSKripted podcast, Simon Dean mentioned that he was very fond of the former WWE Champion. He detailed that Lashley was paired with him right from the start, and the two competed on the house show circuit and worked on developing his style.

"I love Bobby. Bobby is a fantastic guy, great father, good human being, one of my favorite guys ever. When he came down here, I knew very quick that I was gonna be married to Bobby. I had him on the house shows for several months, bringing him up to speed on how to work in the industry, slowing him down, and finding out how to accentuate his strengths," said Dean.

The former star detailed how Vince McMahon saw Lashley as a huge star and instructed him to work with the All Mighty to make him the superstar he is today.

"It would have made no sense for me to try and expose his weaknesses because he had a lot of them when he first started. But we say a million-dollar player. Vince McMahon pulled me aside, said this is what I need you to do. I said great. I worked his pay-per-view match with him, his finisher, everything. He listened to everything I told him to do." [From 25:10 - 25:45]

You can watch the full video here:

Bobby Lashley is on the warpath with Brock Lesnar

The animosity between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar started when the Beast Incarnate returned and destroyed Lashley just minutes before his United States Championship match against Seth Rollins.

As a result of the attack, The All Mighty lost the title. Lashley then challenged Lesnar to return to the Red brand next week and face him. Their subsequent encounters have resulted in violent brawls.

The two dominant superstars are now set to collide in a singles matchup at WWE Crown Jewel this week.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes