Arn Anderson was recently on his ARN podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc) where he talked about several stars that AEW could sign in the future, including Matt Sydal and EC3. Both Matt Sydal and EC3 are former WWE Superstars who were released from the company and are currently making their names elsewhere. Arn Anderson talked about the possibility of AEW signing them in the future.

AEW possibly looking to sign EC3

EC3 was released from WWE during the mid-April company-wide cost-cutting measures, which saw upwards of 20 staff and Superstars released from the company at the same time. Since then, EC3 has made his debut in IMPACT Wrestling, where he has been wrestling on a regular basis. Arn Anderson talked about possibly signing EC3 to AEW and admitted that he was looking forward to it.

"EC3, I don't know if he's better suited for where he is on Impact. I don't know; you never know in this business. I know he's a young guy, he looks great, he certainly has got a lot of years ahead of him in the business. Who knows what the next year will break to us all? I look forward to it, and it's going to be interesting to see who goes where, and for what reasons, and just how the business is going to evolve."

Arn Anderson also talked about Matt Sydal, who recently made his appearance at AEW All Out as a part of the Casino Battle Royale in one of the unluckiest debuts of all time when he botched his move from the top rope.

"You never know. Matt Sydal, I saw probably about a year ago at a signing in, believe it or not, Jacksonville. Before I was working with AEW, I went to a signing there, and he was there and I talked to him a little bit. And basically, he said his body was pretty beat up. To be honest with you, that day we were talking, he was limping pretty good."