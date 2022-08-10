Former WWE Superstar explains if Stephanie McMahon deserves to be the Chairwoman of the company after Vince McMahon's retirement (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Erick Redbeard recently gave his honest opinion on Stephanie McMahon being the Chairwoman of WWE.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, Stephanie and Nick Khan took over as the co-CEOs of the company and former world champion Triple H became the head of the creative team.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Redbeard mentioned that Stephanie deserves to be the Chairwoman of the company more than anyone else. He also praised her abilities as a businesswoman.

"Wow, no, I mean if anybody deserves it, it would be her. I mean she grow up around the business, she knows the ins and outs and like the fact that she is the chairwoman, so he takes over the business part of it (Nick Khan) she takes over the rest of it, no brainer." said Redbeard (30:50-31:30)

Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about Stephanie McMahon's way of managing the company after Vince McMahon's retirement

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed Stephanie McMahon's way of handling things after Vince's retirement.

Speaking on his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, he mentioned that McMahon would do anything to save the kingdom that her father created from scratch.

Prinze Jr. added that the current Chairwoman has the capability of assassinating anyone who tries to cause harm to the company. He said:

"With Stephanie, if she senses any threat to the kingdom her father built, I’m not playing dude, Shane’s not the one. Stephanie is a stone killer. She’s a werewolf, but not just twice a month. She could summon that power as soon as the sun goes down, and without you knowing, she will assassinate you bro. She is a stone killer, someone who should be regarded and at times feared, but always respected." (H/T -Wrestling Headlines)

