"People are fickle" - Former WWE Superstar wonders if fans will turn against Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Shane Thorne (real-life Shane Veryzer) recently shared his thoughts on the potential for fans to sour on Triple H in the days ahead.

Thorne was known as Slapjack during his time with the RETRIBUTION faction led by Mustafa Ali. The 36-year-old was released by the promotion in November last year and currently performs as Shane Haste in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Thorne discussed Triple H taking over creative and the changes to the company going forward.

During the interview, SRS wondered if WWE will fall back to the old way of doing things in time or if Triple H will provide a new vision for the company. The former star said that time will tell whether the fan reaction to The Game changes but noted that he's hearing good things about the current product.

"I don't know, we'll see [about changing fan reaction]," said Thorne. "Because RAW and SmackDown used to be different but it is a burnout process. It depends on how long they can keep it up for. Who says in a year or two that we don't get sick of this formula and people say 'it's too much change, I can't keep up with it'. People are fickle, as they say. It is good though. I hear good things. I don't watch it, but I see things on the internet and it looks like there is good buzz [surrounding the product]." [19:15 - 19:49]

Shane Haste on his release from WWE

During the same interview with Fightful, Haste spoke about his release from the company. SRS asked Haste how he felt when he was informed of his release from the company.

"Pretty relieved [after his WWE release]. I thought it was coming for like three years. I was on everybody's future endeavored wish list. Every single time there were releases people were like 'I'm pretty sure Shane Thorne got released too.'" [31:58 - 32:17]

The former Shane Thorne also stated that he received a call from former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis about his release. He added that he has a pretty good relationship with Laurinaitis and credited him for being able to perform for WWE for longer than he should have. He claimed that there are no hard feelings or bridges burned with regard to his release from the company.

