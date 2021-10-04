Former WWE Superstar Fandango to make his first appearance since leaving the company

Former WWE Superstar Fandango has been confirmed to make his first appearance since leaving the company. The former NXT Tag Team Champion will appear for Game Changer Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, GCW released a teaser video announcing the debut of Fandango, now known as Dirty Dango. He will appear on at least one of the upcoming GCW shows.

Here's the teaser posted by GCW on Twitter:

GCW will host the upcoming Fight Club event on October 9 and GCW: The Aftermatch on October 10. As things stand, it is still unclear which show Fandango will debut on.

In recent months, former WWE Superstars like Matt Cardona and Jon Moxley have appeared on GCW. Surprisingly, both men have won the promotion's World Championship upon their arrival.

When did Fandango leave WWE?

On June 25, Fandango, along with Tyler Breeze, was let go by WWE. The two men were released from their contracts, and in doing so, Fandango's 15-year stint in the WWE came to an end.

Before his release, Fandango was working for WWE NXT. The duo returned to the brand in 2020 and engaged in some of the most interesting feuds in the stacked NXT tag team division.

Fandango and Breeze defeated Imperium on August 26 to win the NXT Tag Team Championships. The win marked Fandango's first and only title reign in WWE. After 56 days, they lost the titles to Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

Breezango entered the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole and Roderick Strong defeated them in the first round. In their final match, The duo would beat Imperium.

