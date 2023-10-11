Former WWE Superstar has five-word reaction to throwback video

A former WWE Superstar who had a brief but memorable stint with the company recently reminisced about one of the greatest moments of his career.

James Ellsworth had a long career on the independent circuit before finally making it big. Ellsworth was a local talent from Baltimore when he faced Braun Strowman on an episode of RAW back in 2016, losing in a squash match.

However, fans loved Ellsworth, who went viral due to his "chinless" look and catchphrase, "Any man with two hands has a fighting chance." He was eventually signed to a deal and went on to be part of several storylines with AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Carmella, and Asuka.

Ellsworth recently shared a throwback video on X, formerly Twitter. It was his return at Money in the Bank 2018 during Carmella's match against Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Ellsworth distracted The Empress of Tomorrow, allowing Carmella to retain her title.

"This was so much fun," Ellsworth wrote.

Expand Tweet

James Ellsworth's career in WWE lasted just short of two years, but it was certainly full of memorable and hilarious moments. He made the most out of his appearance as a local jobber and even had a WWE Championship match at one point.

James Ellsworth's WWE push came from Vince McMahon

On an episode of the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast back in July, Road Dogg shared that James Ellsworth's push was due to Vince McMahon. The then-chairman of the board was happy with Ellsworth's work as he was drawing good ratings for SmackDown.

"I'll tell you whose idea a lot of this stuff with Ellsworth was, and that's Vince McMahon. Man, he saw it, and he was right. When it comes to ratings, which is how you judge if somebody's right or not in the TV business, we did well with Ellsworth. Like it was Ellsworth and AJ, Ellsworth and Dean Ambrose. It was like what are you doing? What are we doing here? And it was like, 'No sir, we don't want to put him in the main event.' And he was like, 'God, you have to.' And he was right every week. It did better and better. It was like people had to see what we were gonna do here." [1:13 - 1:50]

Ellsworth returned to the independent circuit after getting released by WWE in late 2018. He mainly wrestles at Adrenaline Championship Wrestling in his home state of Maryland.

What's your favorite moment from James Ellsworth's WWE career? Share your answers in the comments section below.