"What the hell's he doing?"- How former WWE Superstar forced Pat Patterson to leave a room (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow recalled an amusing story involving Pat Patterson and Marty Jannetty during his latest chat with Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Al Snow started off by saying that Marty Jannetty, Owen Hart, and Curt Hennig were three of the biggest pranksters in WWE back in the day. Snow then talked about a hilarious incident that saw Marty Jannetty passing gas in a room full of WWE agents that included Pat Patterson.

How Marty Jannetty pulled an amusing prank on Pat Patterson and others

So, he had been keeping those in his garage in Orlando, Florida. You know how hot and humid it is down there. So he is eating purposely, keep in mind, eating purposely, the amino acid tablets, because they gave him horrible gas, so he could fart on the plane. And then one time we were in San Antonio at the Alamodome. And there was this little office, a room, where all the agents were there for an agent meeting so they could go over the finishes and stuff like that.

So, Marty looks at me and says, "Hey, just stay in here and watch!" He has this big smile on his face, he walks in and I'm like, "What the hell's he doing?" And all of a sudden he comes walking back out and goes, "Just stay right here, just tell me what happens." All of a sudden, Pat Patterson, Jack Lanza, they all come piling out of the room, going "My God!" Marty went in there and farted and walked back out and the whole room came running out like the whole building was on fire.

Pat Patterson was involved with WWE since 1979 and found success as both a wrestler and a backstage entity. Patterson came across a string of interesting personalities during his WWE stint and Marty Jannetty was certainly one of them.

Pat Patterson is a WWE Hall of Famer and was dubbed "one of the architects of WWE" by Dave Meltzer. He passed away last year at the age of 79.

Marty Jannetty was a mid-card act throughout his WWE run and won the Intercontinental title on one occasion. He is widely known for being a part of The Rockers, a tag team that also included WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

