Former WWE Superstar forced to retire after losing major title after 289 days

After 289 days of "terror," it's finally over - a former WWE Superstar has lost his championship and now, as a result, has to retire from wrestling. It's time for the star to retire at 50 years of age. EC3 finally conquered Tyrus in a match between the two WWE alumni.

In a match that had been built up for quite some time, Tyrus, the NWA World Heavyweight Champion, put his title on the line at NWA 75. Facing him was a man he was very familiar with, given their history in wrestling - EC3. The two clashed in the main event of the second night of the event.

After what just happened, though, Tyrus' time in wrestling has come to an end. EC3 and Tyrus' match was no ordinary event as they were connected by a Bullrope. The only way EC3 agreed to the condition was because Tyrus had decided to put his career on the line as well as his title. The champion had been on his "reign of terror" for 289 days when they finally met in the ring, and it was a match to remember for the former WWE stars.

In the end, EC3 won, defeating Tyrus. Now, Tyrus has to retire, and EC3 is the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

This will be the first time in a while that EC3 has held gold. It will be interesting to see how his title reign pans out.