Former WWE Superstar gives Chelsea Green a new nickname ahead of RAW

Current Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green received a new nickname from a former WWE Superstar ahead of Monday night RAW.

Green and Piper Niven are set to defend their titles for just the third time tonight on WWE RAW. The champs will try to fend off the red-hot team of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who earned a title shot after two straight wins in the past two weeks.

Chance and Carter defeated Natalya and Tegan Nox two weeks ago before following up with a huge victory over Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to become the number-one contenders for the tag titles. Green and Niven, on the other hand, successfully defended their championships against Chase U's Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail and Natalya and Tegan Nox in the past few weeks.

Ahead of tonight's WWE RAW in Des Moines, Iowa, Chelsea Green received a new nickname from her real-life husband and former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona. Green is already called "Hot Mess," but Cardona has a new one for his wife.

"Remember the name of…………Goldchels!" Cardona wrote.

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have been together since January 2017. They got engaged two years later before getting married on December 31, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former WWE writer praises Chelsea Green

Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. praised Chelsea Green for making her character work despite limited screen time.

Prinze loves Green's character but laments that she's not given many chances to get over.

"They do give Chelsea and Piper backstage segments so they at least try to give them opportunities to get over in that regard, and then a small quick match that usually doesn't mean much. Chelsea's making the most of it," Prinze said on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]"

Green and Niven have been champions for over 150 days, but have only defended their titles twice.

