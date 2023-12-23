Former WWE Superstar gives credit to Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes for meeting his current wife

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently talked about his first meeting with Chelsea Green and thanked Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes for their role.

The duo of Cardona and Green started dating back in 2017, and eventually ended up getting engaged back in 2019. The couple finally got married in the year 2021, confirming their long-term relationship.

While speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the formerly known Zack Ryder thanked The American Nightmare, and his wife, Brandi Rhodes for helping them get to know each other.

He further recalled how Brandi had mentioned Green's name during a dinner outing and that it was the beginning of their dating lives.

"So this is early 2017, I just moved to Orlando. I'm out with a knee injury. Cody and Brandi were doing Impact at the time, which was filming at Universal Studios. We met up for dinner at the Cowfish at the Citywalk and Brandi was mentioning some girl backstage, who was single, complaining about being single. Said it was Chelsea. I had no idea who she was. I was like, "I don't want to date a wrestling chick" You know what I'm saying and I don't know what happened, maybe I slid into her dm's or something like that. But now we're married and the rest is history! So yeah, I got to thank Cody and Brandi for that 100% (0:10- 0:43)

Jesse Lambert shared his honest opinion on Cody Rhodes' future for WrestleMania 40

Australian pro wrestler Jesse Lambert recently shared his honest opinion on Cody Rhodes' future at WrestleMania 40.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Abhilash Mendhe, Lambert mentioned that The American Nightmare would be winning at the upcoming WrestleMania 40 premium live event.

"Well, first I'm I'm going to straight away say it! Mark my words! I think Cody's winning the... I think Cody's winning it! I think he's going to do it for Dusty! Finish the story. I just recently had my big match and finished the story. So if I can do it, Cody you can do it too," said Lambert. [12:52-13:09]

He added that although he thinks CM Punk might win too, he is certain about Rhodes' win at the event.

"This is a good one! I don't actually know. I think CM Punk wins it. I think CM Punk wins it at... CM Punk at WrestleMania. CM Punk, CM Punk... I'm a bit... I'm gonna say... I'll say about 70% sure. But Cody Rhodes? I'm 200% sure we're finishing the story at WrestleMania." [14:09-14:34]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Cody Rhodes in the near future.

