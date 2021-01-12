Former WWE Superstar gives witty reaction to Triple H's "Burning Hammer" on RAW

In the main event of this week's episode of WWE RAW, Triple H faced Randy Orton in a Street Fight. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was originally scheduled to face Randy Orton in a non-title match. However, as reported earlier, McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed under quarantine.

Since Drew McIntyre could not compete in the main event, he was replaced by Triple H, who opened the show on this week's RAW and was confronted by Randy Orton. After Orton challenged him to a match, he accepted and took on The Legend Killer in a Street Fight.

During the match, Triple H's signature sledgehammer caught fire when he was about to strike it on Randy Orton. Former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms took to Twitter to give a witty reaction to Triple H's burning sledgehammer.

Triple H with a Burning Hammer! 2021 wild. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 12, 2021

The former Cruiserweight Champion referenced the pro-wrestling move called the 'Burning Hammer', and joked that 2021 has turned wild due to The Game using it. While Triple H did not actually use the said move, it has gained notoriety over the years due to its risky execution. It is deemed one of the most dangerous moves that can legitimately injure the wrestler on the receiving end of it.

Due to this, the Burning Hammer is rarely used even in independent promotions, let alone in WWE. The last time that it was used in WWE was way back in 2016 when Brian Kendrick used that move on current IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi in the Cruiserweight Classic.

Although Ibushi won that match, Kendrick was lauded for his overall performance and how he executed that risque move on the Japanese sensation. The credit for inventing and innovating the Burning Hammer goes to another Japanese wrestling icon, Kenta Kobashi.

How did Triple H's sledgehammer catch fire on WWE RAW?

During the match between Triple H and Randy Orton, The Game was about to attack The Viper with his sledgehammer, but the lights went out in the arena like it does when The Fiend makes an appearance. When the camera panned to the sledgehammer, the WWE Universe and Triple H himself was shocked to see the sledgehammer engulfed in flames.

While no conclusive reason was provided as to how The Game's sledgehammer caught fire, it can be assumed that The Fiend's supernatural power has something to do with it as he has clearly not forgotten what Orton did to him at WWE TLC. Hopefully, we'll get an answer on next week's RAW.