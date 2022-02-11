"She does it all right" - Former WWE Superstar on Ronda Rousey facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James has had her say on the upcoming Wrestlemania match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Mickie James is the current IMPACT Knockouts World Champion. After her controversial release from WWE in 2021, she entered this year's Women's Rumble match, becoming the first woman to pass through the fabled "forbidden door."

The former Women's Champion recently spoke to Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta. Several topics were discussed, including the eventual winner of the Women's Rumble, Ronda Rousey, and her opponent at Wrestlemania, Charlotte Flair.

When talking about the planned encounter, James heaped praise on the SmackDown Women's Champion in particular.

"She's (Ronda) unpredictable because she's a legit fighter. She can literally catch you with anything. I think it's gonna be an exciting match for the fans to see... I watched the Rumble back, like two days after it happened, and I watch people's nuances and their, like, little things and within that match you really can take a look back and see how great Charlotte really is."

"It's not about the moves, it's about all the little things in-between and she does it all right. That story of those two... it's two complete polar opposites clashing together, it's gonna be great," James added. (Time stamp: 8:02 - 9:18)

Mickie James shared a locker room with both Charlotte and Ronda Rousey in her time with WWE

Mickie James is no stranger to either Flair or Rousey, given that she shared a locker room with both women during her second run with the company.

James even competed against Ronda Rousey in tag team action alongside Alexa Bliss. She even challenged her for the RAW Women's Championship but was unable to win it.

Who do you think will come out on top at Wrestlemania, Flair, or Rousey? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

