Former WWE Superstar imitates Liv Morgan's version of The Undertaker for Halloween, grabs attention

Former WWE Superstar Lana aka CJ Perry recently dressed up as Liv Morgan's version of The Undertaker for Halloween.

Morgan is one of the most popular stars in the industry and has been contributing her part since years. The former SmackDown Women's Champion last appeared inside the squared circle in July. Morgan, alongside her partner Raquel Rodriguez, faced Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a losing effort.

Taking to social media, Perry posted a uploaded a photo of herself, where she was seen dressed up as a combination of Morgan and The Undertaker for Halloween. She also heaped praise on both the superstars by calling them 'legends'.

She captioned that photo as:

"I was @yaonlyliveonce take on the @undertaker yesterday for #halloween ! Both ppl are legends!!!(emoji)"

Check out a screenshot of CJ Perry fka Lana's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez commented on her and Liv Morgan's short-lived title reign

While speaking in an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Raquel Rodriguez talked about her and Liv's short-lived title reign. Big Mami Cool mentioned that she feels like the women's tag division is cursed. She reasoned her statement saying that she had planned on retaining the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Liv, but eventually couldn't.

Rodriguez further added that she wanted the WWE Women's Tag Team Title to be on the same level as other titles in the company.

“[Laughs] Oh my gosh. You know, I don’t like to be too superstitious. But yeah, I do. I do think there is a little bit of a curse on the women’s tag team division. Liv [Morgan] and I, from the very beginning when we started tagging together, we told each other that this was something we wanted to build up. We wanted to make the women’s tag team titles something as important. They should be on the same level, on the same pedestal as the World Women’s Championship, as any championship really on the WWE roster, even the men’s ones," said Raquel Rodriguez.

It would be exciting to see when Morgan would return to in-ring competition in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think