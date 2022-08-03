“They wanted to get him in trouble with his wife” - Former WWE Superstar on intimate on-screen moment with Joey Styles

Shelly Martinez recently opened up about one of her most memorable moments inside a WWE ring. The former star gave commentator Joey Styles a lap dance on live TV back in 2006, a segment that helped make her a household name.

Working under the name Ariel, Martinez was part of the ECW brand at the time. In an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, she recently admitted that the moment was actually impromptu.

"It's so funny because when I did that I had no idea the impact it was going to have," said Martinez. "So I think it was Tony Garea who was in the back, in gorilla and he told me to go mess with Joey and to like really turn it up and like whatever. I was like ok, like if it's a good rib it's not hurting somebody like, it's funny like this obviously is a thing that people still talk about....I was like ok and I went out there and I just like did it and to me, it was like no big deal, but it's not until like recent years when I've revisited it that I've been like, "dude that looked real intense," but at the time I just was like, playing a joke." [00.01-00:55]

Martinez also went on to admit that there was a plot to get Joey in trouble with his wife.

"I think that was the whole point, they wanted to get him in trouble with his wife." [1.00-1:05]

Martinez did note that she didn't actually hear from Joey Styles' wife after the moment went out live.

Shelly Martinez retired from the wrestling business back in 2017 a decade after her WWE release

Martinez's time in WWE was cut short after she was released back in 2007, not long after the infamous stunt. After her departure, she went on to make a name for herself in Impact Wrestling for several years.

After more than a decade in the ring, Martinez announced her retirement from the business in May 2017.

As of 2011, the former superstar has worked as the official Hollywood event correspondent and the hostess for horror news website MoreHorror.com.

