Former WWE Superstar invites Bray Wyatt to the "dark side" after his WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has invited Bray Wyatt to the "dark side" after his release from WWE.

In a shocking turn of events, Wyatt was released by WWE and several pro wrestling personalities have reacted to the news on social media.

One of the interesting reactions was from Green, who was Bray Wyatt's former WWE colleague. The former NXT star herself was recently let go by the company and has sent out a message for the former WWE Universal Champion.

Here's what Chelsea Green wrote in the aftermath of Bray Wyatt's release from WWE:

Me waiting for @WWEBrayWyatt to come to the dark side 🙃 pic.twitter.com/LqsupvMWym — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 31, 2021

After a successful run in NXT, Green herself was called up to the WWE main roster in 2020. However, following several months of inactivity, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion was surprisingly released by WWE in April 2021.

The news of Green's release from the company was revealed within a few months after she had signed a three-year deal with the company. At this year's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary, Green did make her return to the company.

The former Knockouts Champion teamed up with her fiance Matt Cardona to beat the team of Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood at the show.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE after spending over a decade with the company

Bray Wyatt was mostly known for his amazing character work in WWE. The former WWE Universal Champion initially established his place as the leader of The Wyatt Family and won over the WWE Universe with his work as a cult leader.

A former WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt would eventually transition himself to The Fiend. Under his new gimmick, Wyatt won the WWE Universal Championship twice and his new character was an instant hit with the WWE Universe.

After dropping the WWE Universal Championship to Roman Reigns last summer, Bray Wyatt formed a unique partnership with Alexa Bliss on WWE TV. However, following his split with Bliss on TV, Wyatt would appear on an episode of the Firefly Fun House and announced that he was looking for a fresh start. That would go on to be his final appearance.

Would you like to see Bray Wyatt and Chelsea Green work together? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below

Edited by Daniel Wood