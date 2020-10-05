Jack Gallagher breaks silence over #SpeakingOut allegations

Back in June 2020, the #SpeakingOut movement took the internet by storm when several professional wrestlers from various promotions were accused of alleged physical/mental misconduct by people on Twitter. Notable WWE Superstars such as Travis Banks, Joe Coffey, and Velveteen Dream were included. Jack Gallagher was also named in the said movement, which ultimately led to his WWE release on June 19th, 2020.

After nearly five months, Gallagher has broken his silence about the allegations made towards him. The Manchester-native took to Twitter to issue a statement and clarified why he was released from WWE.

Jack Gallagher recalls the incident

According to Gallagher, the incident in question happened in 2014 at a New Year's Eve Party. Gallagher explained that he did not release a statement at the time when the allegation was made against him, as he felt it was inappropriate to do so.

In his statement, Gallagher admitted his fault and expressed regret for his actions. He also stated that he contacted the Head of WWE Talent Relations following the allegations made towards him, and why it led to his release from the company:

Breaking my silence following the media stories from June 2020. pic.twitter.com/f5woTgkd5W — Jack Claffey (@MrCaptJack) October 4, 2020

Jack Gallagher in WWE

Gallagher first appeared for WWE as a participant in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic, where he managed to last until the second round where he was eliminated by Akira Tozawa. After this, he was signed by WWE and made his debut on the 205 Live brand that featured Cruiserweights.

Gallagher's last WWE appearance was during the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament in April 2020. He lost two matches, but managed to pick up a win against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.