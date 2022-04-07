Former WWE Superstar Jeet Rama partners with Indian wrestling promotion Wrestle Square for the Jeet Wrestle Square Academy (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Jeet Rama is back home and has partnered with an Indian pro wrestling promotion, Wrestle Square, to officially launch the 'Jeet Wrestle Square Academy.' According to Rama and Wrestle Square promoter Vinayak Sodhi, the academy's objective is to provide pro wrestling training at the highest level for the lowest cost.

Sodhi, who was closely involved with World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2019 tryouts in India, elaborated on why the name was chosen:

"Jeet is a Hindi word which means ‘to win.’ It is a word that motivates you. And Jeet Rama Ji who used to perform under this name was given the name because he was great at amateur wrestling. That’s why he was known as Jeet. And Jeet Wrestle Square, the name has been decided because India’s victory should be celebrated across the world in terms of sports and entertainment when it comes to professional wrestling," said Sodhi. [1:47-2:51]

In addition to training under some of the biggest names in WWE, Rama is also an amateur wrestling champion. Here are some of his accolades — 10-time Kushti heavyweight champion and a three-time Hind Kesari winner, as well as the Rustam-e-Hind.

"With Wrestle Square, I used to visit the promotion even when I was in WWE. Ever since I joined in 2015, I’ve been talking to these guys, because to me, only these guys are doing pro wrestling right. I used to do amateur wrestling while in India. The first thing you need is a fire. I’ve seen that in this academy, in this company," added Rama. [4:14-5:22]

The academy hopes to prepare today's talent for a grand stage like WWE or AEW

Elsewhere in the interview, both gentlemen take a shot at other academies in India that focus on 'drama' rather than the fundamentals of pro wrestling. Rama mentions how it is necessary to get aspiring pro wrestlers ready for the big league so that they're treated with the same amount of respect as say, wrestlers from Japan.

Students interested in availing of the services of this academy may reach Sodhi on either Twitter or on Facebook.

