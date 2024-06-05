Former WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal's new in-ring name confirmed; wrestling return date revealed

Former WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal is set to undergo an in-ring name change. His return date to the squared circle has also been announced.

The Modern Day Maharaja was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly eight years across two tenures. After being released in 2014, Mahal was brought back to the company in 2016. While he went on to win the WWE Championship in his second tenure, the Indian-origin star's booking was dismal after dropping the title. He was eventually released on April 19, along with other prominent names.

Jinder Mahal's 90-day non-compete is set to expire next month and the star is already in huge demand. He will be in action at BLP Old Habits Die Screaming on July 26 in Chicago. The star is also booked for WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina from November 29 to December 1.

Trending

Mahal will also be undergoing an in-ring name change upon his return to the squared circle. The former WWE Champion will be wrestling under the name “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi.

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter speculated on Jinder Mahal's WWE release

Jinder Mahal's release from the global juggernaut came as a shock to many as the star had a good start to 2024 after rarely being seen on TV programming in 2023. Jinder started the year with a segment with The Rock, following which he was given a title shot against Seth Rollins. However, he was abruptly released a couple of months later.

Bill Apter, a wrestling veteran and Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, speculated on the Modern Day Maharaja's sudden release, stating that the budget cuts could be the only possible reason behind it.

"Surprised. They haven't done anything with him. It's funny, when they talk about all the past WWE Champions, they rarely even mention him. He is one of the nicest guys. He looks good, he is a good worker, so I don't know, budget cuts!"

Expand Tweet

Along with Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Sanga were also released from the global juggernaut earlier this year in April. It looks unlikely that the trio will stick together in this phase of their lives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback