Former WWE Superstar JTG was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, JTG once again called out Cody and was open about wanting a match with the AEW TNT Champion. JTG said that the world needed to see the match and urged Cody to make it happen:

American Nightmare, I know you saw it. The world saw it. And you haven't responded yet. You a little silent over there. So now, this is me you face to face, I know you're watching. JTG the urban legend, Cody Rhodes the American Nightmare, let's make it happen. I planted a seed, let's give the world the fruit that they want to see, that they want to taste - JTG vs Cody Rhodes.

JTG first spoke about wanting a match against Cody at the end of July on Twitter. He posted the following Tweet, hinting that he wanted a match with the TNT Champion:

Cody versus JTG would definitely be a match many fans would find interesting. With Cody defending the TNT Championship in open challenges regularly, there is definitely some chance we could actually see this match take place if things work out.

Cody thinks that AEW could get third hour of television every week

AEW EVP Cody spoke about the possibility of them adding a third hour of programming every week. While AEW does have Dark, it is an internet exclusive. As far as television goes, AEW has two hours every Wednesday for Dynamite.

Here's what Cody said about the possibility of adding a thing hour of programming:

I think probably in four to six weeks I'll have a firmer answer on that. That's still very much the case. The format of that show might be different. It might rely on the production we have in place already, it might not. I know we've got all kinds of different plans converging on what we want. The goal of what the third hour would be is to showcase a different crop of talent from AEW.

Cody went on to say that with the level of talent in the AEW roster, it was hard to showcase everyone on a single show, Dynamite.