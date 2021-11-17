Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane changes up her look in new image 

Kairi Sane hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since 2020, but the former Women's Tag Team Champion recently updated an image on her Twitter account that showed she has changed up her look.

Sane currently works as an ambassador for WWE in Japan and hasn't been seen on-screen for more than a year. It appears that the star has decided to change up her hair, as seen in a recent image she posted:

Sane was more commonly seen with much lighter hair throughout her stint in WWE, which could be why she looks so different here.

Kairi Sane was once part of The Kabuki Warriors with Asuka in WWE

Kairi Sane is a former NXT Women's Champion but is best remembered for her 2017 Mae Young Classic win. Sane was able to defeat Shayna Baszler in the final of the competition.

Sane had an interesting career in WWE and was part of some high profile matches, including her match for the Women's Tag Team Championships back at TLC in 2019, when she suffered a concussion in the middle of the match.

Sane was protected by Asuka and Becky Lynch throughout the match when it became clear that she was in no position to continue.

The former champion made the decision to leave WWE last year and return to her native country after getting married. She has since become an ambassador for WWE in Japan. Kairi Sane was also part of WWE's Japanese commentary team for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view back in 2020.

Her recent update is the first time that many fans have seen the former champion since her departure from WWE, which could be why she looks so different.

