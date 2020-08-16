It has been a few months since WWE released Karl Anderson, and his longtime tag team partner, Luke Gallows. However, looking back on their run with the company, there were definitely a few missteps with "The Good Brothers." Karl Anderson recently pointed out what remains one of the biggest missed opportunities.

Karl Anderson posted a random recent tweet that read "F**k it" and in response to his tweet, a fan posted a GIF of The Balor Club's memorable segment with D-Generation X from Monday Night RAW's 25th Anniversary special. The GIF depicted Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows sharing a Too Sweet with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

In response, Karl Anderson quoted the tweet and wrote that The Balor Club was one of the biggest missed opportunities, not just in WWE, but in Pro Wrestling history.

You can check out Karl Anderson's explicit tweet here.

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows' run with The Club in WWE

Following their arrival in WWE, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were paired with their former Bullet Club stablemate. AJ Styles. The trio formed the heel faction known as The Club. Together they dominated and had some top-notch moments and feuds with WWE, especially against John Cena.

Whereas, WWE also tried their hand with The Balor Club, which was more of a babyface faction. The duo of Anderson and Gallows team up with the founder of Bullet Club, Finn Balor, and the veteran tag team eventually turned face. However, The Balor Club didn't last long.

As it stands though, Balor remains a part of the NXT roster. Whereas, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling and continue to compete in a growing tag team divisions with The North and The Motor City Machine Guns.