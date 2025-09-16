Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross shares rare personal update

Karrion Kross shared a personal update on social media. The former WWE Superstar made a massive revelation about his mother's health.The Herald of Doomsday and his wife, Scarlett, departed from the Stamford-based promotion last month after their contracts expired. Kross' last match inside a WWE ring was at SummerSlam, where he lost to Sami Zayn in singles competition.Karrion Kross took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his mother. In the caption, the 40-year-old revealed that his mother had completed her last treatment of chemotherapy. He added that it has been a challenging year for the family, but his mother has led the way with absolute courage.&quot;I didn’t want to mention anything about this until we got through to the other side but- my Mother has completed her last treatment of chemotherapy in her recovery. This has been a very challenging year for our family. But like usual, our Mother leads as setting the standard on proceeding through life without fear, with courage and demonstrating strength through perseverance,&quot; Kross wrote. Karrion Kross pointed out that only a limited number of people knew about his mother's illness, and he thanked all of them for their support and prayers. Kross then provided the context of the picture he shared.&quot;Very few people were in the know, But for those of you that were; Thank you for all your support and your prayers. This photo is pretty crazy. When I was little, she took me to see Beetlejuice in theaters. Decades later, we all went out as a family to see the live play just recently. This is the first time we’ve been able to see a performance together since 2019,&quot; Kross added.You can check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKarrion Kross took out a popular star in his first appearance outside WWEOn August 23, former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart locked horns with former WWE United States Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) in a Garage Beer World Title match at GCW Homecoming Weekend.Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux showed up during the bout. They attacked Cardona and helped Blackheart secure the win and the vacant title. Shotzi and Scarlett are good friends in real life as well.Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are set to make a major appearance this Sunday. The couple will be at WrestlePro's Killer Smokeshow event at the Rahway Rec Center. Kross is scheduled to wrestle former MLW World Tag Team Champion Richard Holliday in a No Disqualification match at the show.