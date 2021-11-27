Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee could potentially reunite with former tag team partner 

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee could potentially reunite with his former tag team partner Shane Taylor.

Before Keith Lee worked in WWE, he competed alongside Taylor in a tag team under the name Pretty Boy Killers or PBK. Now that Lee has been released, his old tag team partner has opened up about the possibility of working together once again.

In a recent interview, Taylor mentioned that he spoke with the former WWE Superstar to let him know that their reunion was only a call away. While he admits that Lee has a lot going on, he wants his former tag team partner to know they can work together anywhere he wants. Taylor was quoted saying:

"Keith knows, we've talked; he knows that the door is always open. The door of STP is always open. There's always going to be a spot for him when and if he decides that's the route he wants to go. Right now, I know he's got things going on, as well as getting married in February. There's absolutely no rush to anything, but he knows that I'm only a call away. Of course, I would love to team up with him and whoop anybody's ass that really wants some. That's any company, anywhere. If he wants us to do it, I'm in. Any company that feels like they want to bring in PBK, I'm sure we'll talk. As long as the numbers add up, we can do business."

Shane Taylor also mentioned that if PBK is reunited, he would like to see them compete against top tag teams like AEW's The Young Bucks and FTR.

Details on Keith Lee's non-compete clause following his WWE release

Keith Lee was one of the most shocking names on the list of WWE Superstars who were released this year. He was brought back under the name Keith "Bearcat" Lee after being absent from television for most of 2021. His real-life partner Mia Yim was also released from the company.

A 90-day non-compete clause now binds Lee. While he can't appear in any promotion just yet, he has big plans lying ahead of him. Keith Lee recently confirmed that he would be getting married to his partner in February.

Fans are excited to see what's in store for "Moment Maker" ever since he exited WWE. Many hoped he would eventually show up at AEW, but Taylor noted that Lee has several other options to explore.

