Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly looks unrecognizable in recent photo drop

Kelly Kelly, real name Barbie Blank, recently dropped several photos on her Instagram account. In the images, she looks almost unrecognizable compared to her WWE days.

Kelly is a former Divas Champion but left the company in 2012 after more than six years.

Over the past decade, the former superstar has made several cameo appearances. At the age of 35, she is seen as one of the women who paved the way for the current crop of talent.

The collection of photos can be seen at this link. When comparing these images to the star who was once known to the WWE Universe, the transformation is incredible.

Kelly Kelly debuted in WWE when she was just 19 years old

Kelly Kelly was the youngest female performer on the roster when she made her debut in June 2006 at the age of 19. With no prior wrestling training, Kelly was forced to learn as she went. She climbed the ranks in the company before finally winning the Divas Championship five years after her debut in June 2011.

The former Champion left the company in 2012 after it was revealed that she needed time off to recover from a neck injury. In the years that have followed, Kelly has been called back several times to be part of the Women's Revolution. In 2019, she became the first female superstar to win the 24/7 Championship.

Kelly pinned Gerald Brisco in a backstage segment as part of the RAW Reunion show, before she was later beaten by Candice Michelle with Melina as the referee. In recent years, she has moved into acting and continued her modeling career. She made her last appearance for WWE as part of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble where she entered at number four.

