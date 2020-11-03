Currently busy with his feuds and world title defenses in All Elite Wrestling, it seems only like a matter of time before Jon Moxley makes his return to Japan. The reigning AEW World Champion, who is also the current IWGP US Heavyweight Champion, is expected to defend his NJPW title against KENTA.

Speaking of whom, in the aftermath of the recent Road To Power Struggle post-show, KENTA sent yet another message to The Death Rider. Following the Bullet Club's multi-man tag match on the night, the former WWE Superstar claimed that he will be the first Japanese IWGP United States Champion.

Ending his short but stern message, KENTA also warned Moxley by stating that he's coming for the current champion before Too Sweeting the camera. The No. 1 contender's message can be seen below, along with other comments from the likes of Jay White, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Chase Owens.

KENTA vs. Jon Moxley in the making

Jon Moxley became a two-time IWGP United States Champion earlier in the year at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Moxley defeated his arch-rival and fellow AEW colleague Lance Archer and followed it up with another successful defense against Juice Robinson the next night.

While Jon Moxley has been forced to stay out of Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it definitely remains possible for him to return to the country before 2021. The Death Rider is expected to defend his IWGP US Title at Wrestle Kingdom, if not prior.

While KENTA has a guaranteed title shot against Moxley in the future, it remains to be seen when NJPW eventually decides to book the title match. In the past, Jon Moxley has already been once stripped of the IWGP US title when he was forced to vacate the title due to Typhoon Hagibis. Currently on course to defend the AEW World Championship against Eddie Kingston, The Death Rider has a tough task ahead of him. However, Jon Moxley certainly cannot overlook a challenger of KENTA's abilities.