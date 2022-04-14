Former WWE Superstar kept his relationship a secret from Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain recently revealed that he kept a big secret from Triple H during his time in NXT.

Dain, now known as Big Damo on the independent circuit, worked for WWE between 2016 and 2021 on the NXT and SmackDown brands. During the black-and-gold era of NXT, Dain and real-life partner Nikki Cross, now known as Nikki A.S.H., spent time as members of the SAnitY stable with Eric Young and Alexander Woolfe. Dain and Nikki did not meet as members of the group, however, and were actually dating prior to their WWE signings.

In a recent interview appearance with The Wrestling Inc Daily, Big Damo explained that he and Nikki hid their relationship from WWE officials initially because they didn't want it to affect either of their potential signings to the company.

"Because we didn’t want it to be a reason why one of us would get signed or the other one would get signed. Nikki got signed and she came about six months before me, and I came over then to see her," he said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Nikki Cross was brought to the main roster separately from her SAnitY stablemates, and remains there to this day working a superhero gimmick.

How long did Killian Dain last on the WWE main roster?

Though he is most well-known for his time on their NXT developmental show, Dain spent time as a main roster WWE Superstar.

In June 2018, SAnitY debuted on SmackDown after being drafted to the blue brand during the "superstar shake-up" that year. They would make their presence felt by attacking The Usos and then defeating The New Day in a tables match at the next pay-per-view.

Following this, the group would rarely be seen on WWE TV again, being split in 2019. Killian Dain would return to NXT for a singles run, and would eventually be paired with Drake Maverick in an odd-couple tag team until his 2021 release from the company.

The former WWE Superstar is now scheduled to be one of the names appearing for the new promotion, Control Your Narrative, founded by the likes of EC3 and the former Braun Strowman, Adam Scherr.

What do you think about Dain's revelation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku