Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross opens up about release

Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) has been opened up about his release from WWE and where his mental state is at the moment.

During his stint there, Kross' run on the main roster failed to take off, with many blaming WWE's creative team for not having a plan for the superstar after he debuted on RAW.

Speaking to Gary Cassidy from Inside The Ropes, Kross stated how although his time in WWE was short, he thoroughly enjoyed his time with the company:

“It’s unfortunate, but I also think, respectfully, this was a blessing in disguise. And I, although the last little bit was super unusual, I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the company and I’m glad people got to see me and I’m going to take the ball now and I’m going to run as far as I can with it,” said Kross.

Kross went on to say how he chose to live his life with zero regrets, a mindset he has adopted from a young age:

“I have zero regrets about any decisions that I committed to, and this is just the feeling that I’m telling you and this is something I’ve had since I was a kid, I think everybody has it." Kross added: “Sometimes we lose the ability to interpret what that feeling is really telling us versus maybe being afraid of what it’s telling us or what we want it to tell us." (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Killer Kross has since returned to the independent wrestling scene following his WWE release.

Killer Kross recently performed at an independent show in Las Vegas

After his 90 day non-compete clause was up, Killer Kross immediately returned to the wrestling ring.

He faced off against Jacob Fatu for FSW (Future Stars of Wrestling). After the match, Kross delivered a passionate speech to the fans for supporting him during his time in WWE:

“Eight years ago, I got in front of many of you. And to see you guys here tonight, I just wanted to say that this has definitely been the roughest last two years in human history in a very long time. I’m glad to see that you guys are sticking together in support of professional wrestling. If you guys have known me for many years, you know I’m not into this pandering s**t, I’m speaking to you from the heart. Thank you so much for staying with me through the course of this company." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Although his stint in WWE was short, Kross' run in NXT was quite memorable. His time with the main roster is forgettable, but he seems to be making quite the transition back into the ring, given his promo.

