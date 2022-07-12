Former WWE Superstar reveals that there were plans to bring back The Corporate Ministry

The intimidating WWE faction from The Attitude Era, The Corporate Ministry, almost made a comeback last year on Monday Night RAW.

The Corporate Ministry was a faction that combined Vince McMahon's Corporation and The Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness at the height of The Attitude Era. Apparently, there were talks about bringing it back with Karrion Kross on WWE RAW before his shocking release in November 2021.

Killer Kross recently sat down with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When talking about ideas he proposed to the creative team, the discussion turned to a revival of The Corporate Ministry on Monday Night RAW:

“I had ideas about bringing back The Corporate Ministry. That was one of my final ideas that I had,” Killer Kross revealed. “I had a series of writers on board for that who thought it was a very good idea. I thought pitching those ideas would be cool because there’s some nostalgia to it. You know, with all these crazy conspiracy theories that are always going around about esoteric businesses and stuff like that, and cults, and evil companies and stuff like that, I thought there would be a tasteful way to fictionalize that type of stuff and put it back on TV with a nostalgic twist.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

The Corporate Ministry was at the forefront of WWE television throughout the summer of 1999. As the storylines surrounding it evolved, it was eventually disbanded.

Killer Kross puts over the WWE writing team

While many former superstars don't have a lot of kind things to say about the writing team on the main roster, Kross was very complimentary of them.

The former NXT Champion stated that what fans see on RAW or SmackDown ultimately comes down to Vince McMahon:

“I didn’t have any issues with any of the writers that I’ve ever worked with. I loved all of them. I got to know them personally and professionally. The problem was that all the ideas that we would come up together, and whether they had awesome ideas for me, or they would ask me about my own ideas, they all have to go through one person. If that one person feels like it doesn’t resonate to them, then they’re just gonna go out the window.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Killer Kross has done very well for himself since his WWE release and has worked for multiple companies, including Major League Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

