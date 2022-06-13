Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross wins indie title

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross recently captured the world championship for the independent wrestling promotion Master of Ring Entertainment.

Kross and his real-life partner Scarlett Bordeaux signed with World Wrestling Entertainment back in 2020. They quickly moved up the ladder in NXT, with Kross becoming a two-time champion during his short time on the developmental brand.

Their main roster run, however, was less than stellar. Upon moving to RAW, Scarlett was separated from Kross, who had to undergo a change in his gimmick and look. Both were eventually released in November 2021.

Since his release from WWE, Kross has been back working the independent circuit and has had great success so far. He recently competed for Masters of Ring Entertainment in North Carolina. Both he and Scarlett walked out of the event with the company's world titles.

Kross then took to Twitter to call the title win the 12th world championship of his career.

"World Heavyweight Championship number XII in my career. What made it even better: @Lady_Scarlett13 & I walked out together with all of the gold," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

What has Killer Kross been up to since leaving WWE?

Since leaving WWE, the former NXT Champion has shown up in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he lost to Minoru Suzuki and defeated Yuya Uemura.

Killer Kross also defeated former AEW star Joey Janela at WrestlePro: Back To Brooklyn and IMPACT Wrestling star Jake Something at Warrior Wrestling 20.

In February 2022, Kross appeared in Major League Wrestling after two years. He defeated Budd Heavy via referee stoppage. He has also been booked for CYN (Control Your Narrative) events.

It will be interesting to see where Killer Kross will show up next and if he will sign for AEW in the near future. You can read more about the former NXT Champion by clicking here.

