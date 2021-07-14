'There's a fire in my belly' - Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain on what to expect once his 90-day no-compete clause is up (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain, best known for his stint with SAnitY and later, as a pivotal member of the NXT roster, caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling for a detailed question & answer session.

Killian Dain won't immediately get back in action after his WWE no-compete clause runs out

Killian Dain is eager to prove to the world how talented and gifted he is once his 90-day non-compete clause is done:

"Honestly, it won't be directly...it won't be like the day after the 90-days are up. But in the months coming, what they're going to expect, they're going to see the chip in the shoulder that I've been talking about. Because there is a fire in my belly, there's an anger, there's a monkey on my back, there's a thousand analogies and a thousand sayings I could use here."

The former WWE star says he is raring to go once again:

"Listen, my body is in incredible shape right now because we haven't had that many matches. Everybody in the wrestling world is raring to go right now. I know they are. Talking to my friends all the time. Everybody is desperate to get going. And when the world opens up again, you're going to see a fire from me that people haven't seen in a long time and I'm very excited about it."

Will Killian Dain end up in AEW like his former WWE colleague Malakai Black? Or will he be a component of the IMPACT or NJPW roster, considering he's expressed his desire to do so elsewhere during the very same interview.

Let us know in the comments where you think he should eventually land up!

