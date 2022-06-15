Former WWE Superstar Lana teases her latest project

Former WWE Superstar Lana (real name CJ Perry) has provided an update on some of the current projects she is currently working on.

Perry is most recognized for her role as the social ambassador and manager for former WWE United States Champion Rusev. The real-life couple spent the majority of their time in the company working together. Lana has also previously shared an update on her financial status, stating that as she has become a crypto millionaire and owns a number of properties.

She recently took to social media to announce that she is working on three projects with broadcaster Paramount Plus. She did not reveal any details about the same but stated that she is excited to disclose everything soon.

The 37-year-old has often expressed the need to maintain a down-to-earth nature. In her post about her financial status, she professed that she is humble and grateful towards everyone who supports her and given her opportunities.

Fans react to former WWE Superstar Lana's project with Paramount Plus

Lana has been very busy with her work outside the ring since her departure from WWE. Her previous tweet about becoming a crypto millionaire garnered a substantial reaction from fans. Similarly, her latest post has also drawn a lot of attention.

Several people want to know more about the three projects she is working on.

A user praised her acting talent and also detailed how he genuinely believed that she was Russian during the early part of her career.

BigmouthBigbelly @BigmouthBgbelly @TheCJPerry @paramountplus @CBS You will do great ! You are an amazing actress ! You really convinced me you were Russian for the first part of your career @TheCJPerry @paramountplus @CBS You will do great ! You are an amazing actress ! You really convinced me you were Russian for the first part of your career

Apart from being an in-ring performer and an actress, the former superstar is also a dancer. She initially started off in WWE as Rusev's ambassador but went on to try her luck in wrestling in 2016. Her in-ring debut came during the pre-show of WrestleMania 32. CJ Perry is certainly making a name for herself way beyond the wrestling industry as she continues to break boundaries and achieve great things.

