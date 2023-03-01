Former WWE Superstar looks almost unrecognizable in throwback photo

Former WWE Superstar and former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax looks quite different in a throwback picture she shared on Instagram.

Jax was released in late 2021. She made a one-off appearance in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, and it took 11 women to throw her out of the ring.

Jax occasionally posts throwback pictures of herself on her Instagram account. The former WWE Superstar is looking almost unrecognizable in her recent throwback story.

Nia Jax did quite well during her WWE run

Nia Jax was with WWE for seven long years before she was let go. Her biggest accomplishment in the company came at WrestleMania 34.

At the mega-event, she defeated her real-life best friend, Alexa Bliss, to win her first and only RAW Women's Championship.

Jax also won the Women's Tag Team Titles twice with Shayna Baszler. Accusations of being reckless in the ring marred her run, and she received massive backlash from fans over the same.

Shortly after her release, she wrote the following on Twitter:

"Lol! Newflash.. Lina is my real name. It’s not another 'ring' name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, 'Opponent Crippler' would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again, but it’s highly unlikely."

Barring her Royal Rumble 2023 appearance, Jax hasn't wrestled a match since her release two years ago. It seems unlikely that she will be back as a full-time performer any time soon.

Do you miss Nia Jax? What was your immediate reaction when you saw her make a return at Royal Rumble 2023? Sound off in the comments below.

