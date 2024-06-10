  • home icon
Former WWE Superstar makes a return to the company 9 months after release

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jun 10, 2024 02:57 GMT
A former WWE star returned during NXT Battleground (Image Credits: WWE.com)
At NXT Battleground, former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke, now known as Ash by Elegance, returned to the Stamford-based company. She was released back in September 2023.

Following her WWE release, Ash signed with TNA, debuting at Hard To Kill. In her in-ring debut, she defeated Savannah Thorne. In TNA, she has shared the ring with stars such as Havok and Xia Brookside.

During the NXT Women's Championship match at Battleground tonight, Tatum Paxley attempted to steal the TNA Knockouts Championship. However, she was stopped in her tracks by the returning Ash (Dana Brooke).

Jordynne Grace eventually intervened and took out both stars. But the momentary distraction allowed Roxanne Perez to hit her finishing move and retain her NXT Women's Championship.

During Ash's time in WWE, she shared the ring with numerous top superstars, including Iyo Sky, Becky Lynch, and Shayna Baszler. She is also a former 15-time 24/7 Champion.

In 2023, Ash returned to WWE NXT after seven years and competed in a Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. She was in the final three before being eliminated by Thea Hail.

The 35-year-old's last match in the company was in a loss against Lyra Valkyria. In September 2023, she was released by the company.

