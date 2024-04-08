Former WWE Superstar makes a return to TV 453 days after officially resigning from the company

Night Two of WrestleMania XL started off with a bang. Fans were treated to the return of former WWE Superstar and McMahon family member Stephanie McMahon.

The Million Dollar Princess spent nearly three decades in the company. She officially parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion on January 10, 2023. Before deciding to move away from WWE, Stephanie McMahon was instated as the company's Chairwoman and co-CEO.

WrestleMania Sunday opened with possibly one of the biggest surprises of the weekend. Stephanie McMahon made her way to the ring, and her entrance theme was heard around the stadium. She welcomed fans to the second night of The Show Of Shows and named the era of wrestling Paul Levesque's era.

WrestleMania XL marked Triple H's first 'Mania without Vince McMahon in charge of the company. The Game has been on top of things and has delivered an absolutely unmissable event.

If Night One of the Show Of Shows was any indication, fans are in for an unforgettable Premium Live Event once Sunday ends.

