Former WWE Superstar makes a special demand to Triple H

On Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, WALTER successfully defended his WWE NXT United Kingdom Championship against Tommaso Ciampa in a hard-hitting match.

The WWE Universe was impressed by both stars' performances and gave them a standing ovation at the end of the match. WALTER has now been the United Kingdom Champion for over two years.

While Ciampa came close to ending his reign this week, it seems no one in WWE is ready to dethrone The Ring General just yet. Could his eventual conqueror be someone from outside the company though?

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, who now goes by the name of Erick Redbeard, recently took to Twitter to tell Triple H that he wants to fight WALTER.

While Rowan did not specify if he would like to face the Austrian Superstar for the NXT UK Championship, just the thought of him coming back to WWE or NXT to face WALTER is surreal.

It remains to be seen whether or not Triple H will respond to the former two-time WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion. While the idea of Rowan returning to WWE seems far-fetched right now, Vince McMahon & Co. have proven in the past that anything can be possible.

Erick Rowan's time in WWE

Erick Rowan with the late Brodie Lee f.k.a. Luke Harper in WWE

Erick Rowan made his debut for WWE as a member of The Wyatt Family along with Luke Harper, a.k.a. Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away in 2020. Rowan had a momentous stint in WWE where he became a multi-time tag team champion.

Only Older and ever so, WISER. https://t.co/Jl6WnaJjMG — Joseph Ruud (@ErickRedBeard) March 22, 2021

Rowan, along with a few other WWE Superstars and employees, was released by the company in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has since been wrestling on the independent circuit.