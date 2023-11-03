Former WWE Superstar makes startling revelation about money earned in wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, recently made an interesting revelation about his earnings.

Since his departure from the Stamford-based company in 2020, Cardona has been able to carve out a successful career on the independent wrestling circuit as the 'Indie God.'

During a heated Twitter exchange with the Major League Wrestling (MLW) star Alex Kane, Cardona made an intriguing statement. He claimed that he was making more money from the podcast 'The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast' than Kane made with MLW as the current World Heavyweight Champion.

"No. I’m not even talking about how much money I’ve made wrestling. You mentioned my toys. My successful podcast about toys brings in more money a month than you make wrestling a year. I’d review your figure on the next @MajorWFPod but…YOU. DON’T. HAVE. ONE! HAHAHAHAHA!" Cardona said.

The duo faced each other in a tag team bout during an episode of MLW Fusion last month.

Cody Rhodes wants to see Matt Cardona back in WWE

After a 15-year run with the Stamford-based promotion, Matt Cardona was released by WWE in 2020. The former Zack Ryder has since established himself on the independent scene.

During an appearance on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Cody Rhodes said that he would love to see Cardona return to the Stamford-based company.

"I’m really proud of him. He’s out there, he’s doing the ‘Indie God’ thing with the Indiana Jones hats. Everything Matt’s doing, Matt has been the king of the indies now, this is going on year two. You only usually get one run in that role, you know? He’s going on year two. What Matt does next is gonna be huge. If he goes to AEW, that’d be cool, but if he comes back to WWE, that’s what I want, it would be off the charts. I think he’s a huge get, a huge free agent, he’s the best he’s ever been, but he’s really pi**ed me off. I have no good karma with Matt Cardona at the moment," Cody Rhodes said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Indie God.

