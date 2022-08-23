Former WWE Superstar fires back at Bully Ray over recent insult

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has been picking fights with plenty of other wrestlers as of late.

After the former Bubba Ray Dudley spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports about Matt Cardona this week, Cardona decided to joke about it on social media, reminding Ray that he was an ECW Original, tweeting out:

"Come on @bullyray5150…everyone knows I’m an ECW ORIGINAL!" Matt Cardona said in a tweet.

The ECW legend chose to fire back at Cardona, however, by telling him that he wouldn't have lasted one day in the original ECW back in the 1990s. Tweeting back:

"You wouldn’t have lasted a day in ECW ‘94-‘99," Bully Ray responded to Matt Cardona in a tweet.

Cardona was ready to respond though, pointing out the fact that the WWE Hall of Famer isn't currently employed by any wrestling company right now in 2022 because he wouldn't last one day in any of them. Tweeting back:

"Lol ok Bully. You wouldn't last a day in any promotion in 2022," Matt Cardona responded back in a tweet.

Will Bully Ray and Matt Cardona go face-to-face at NWA 74?

It's probably not a coincidence that Bully Ray and Matt Cardona are suddenly having a war of words on social media as both men are scheduled to compete in separate matches later this month at NWA 74.

Ray is scheduled to take on Mike Knox in a tables match. Knox is currently a member of Cardona's stable in the National Wrestling Alliance.

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona is also scheduled to compete on the show against an opponent of his choosing.

We wouldn't be surprised to see something go down between these two men later this month at the NWA 74 pay-per-view.

What do you make of this back and forth between Bully Ray and Matt Cardona? Do you think this is a setup for something to go down at NWA 74? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

